LP names Aquino, Pangilinan, De Lima to initial list of senatorial bets

THE Liberal Party (LP) has formally nominated former senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th and Senators Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and Leila de Lima to its initial list of senatorial candidates for the 2022 elections.

The three were formally nominated during the party’s National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

Aquino has yet to announce whether or not he will run for senator in 2022.

According to a statement, the LP also passed a resolution endorsing Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros and lawyer Chel Diokno as part of its initial list of guest senatorial bets, citing them as “candidates from outside [LP’s] ranks, who are aligned with its principles and values and as such are reliable partners in advancing its program of government.”

According to the same statement, the LP also passed a resolution granting Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo “full authority and discretion in initiating talks and coming up with agreements, as well as identifying and assembling a united national slate of candidates for President, Vice President and Senators, ‘while respecting her preference on the elective position she may decide to run for, if any, with the full support by the Party as a whole.'”