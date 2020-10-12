LPA brings rains over Palawan, southern PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) and the southeast monsoon will bring rains over Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was last spotted 355 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City.

“Ang nasabing Low Pressure Area ay posibleng maging ganap na bagyo sa loob ng 24 hanggang 48 hours,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(The said Low Pressure Area may possibly become a storm in 24 to 48 hours.)

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience isolated rain showers caused by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said it continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nangka (formerly Nika) which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning.

The weather bureau said it was last spotted 750 km west of northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center with gustiness up to 105 kph moving westward at the speed of 20 kph.

