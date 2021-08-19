LPA develops into tropical depression, to be named ‘Isang’

A low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression and will be called “Isang” once it enters PAR this Thursday afternoon, according to the state-run-weather agency.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather disturbance was estimated at 1,630 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 55kph, the tropical depression is moving northwestward at the speed of 15kph, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

“Once inside the PAR, the domestic name ‘Isang’ will be assigned to this tropical cyclone,” the Pagasa forecaster said.

Based on the weather bureau’s forecast track, the tropical depression may remain far from the Philippine archipelago and is expected to head northwestward.

“This weather system will likely remain a weak tropical depression and may degenerate into a low pressure area by Monday, possibly earlier,” Aurelio said.

“It is unlikely to directly affect the weather conditions in the country,” he added.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Over the next 24 hours, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies, Pagasa said.