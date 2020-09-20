LPA east of Batanes won’t affect PH — Pagasa

[embedded content]
MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted east of Batanes but will not have a direct impact on the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.
The LPA was last spotted 1,340 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, according to Pagasa’s 4 a.m.m forecast.
Edge of PAR
“Malayo ito sa ating kalupaan at wala itong direktang epekto sa ating landmass. Makikita natin sa satellite imagery na ang sentro nito ay halos nasa borderline [ng PAR],” Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz said.
(This is far from the landmass and thus will not have direct impact on the country. We can see from the satellite imagery that the center of the LPA is almost in the borderline of PAR.)
“Base sa ating analysis, mababa ang tsansa na lumapit pa ito sa ating kalupaan. Generally ay paakyat at magrerecurve or maglilihis ito,” she added.
(Based on our analysis, it has a low chance of nearing the landmass. It is generally moving upwards and will most likely recurve.
Sunday forecast
Meantime, the entire country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms on Sunday, the state weather bureau added.
Dela Cruz said the rain showers will most likely occur in the afternoon or evening,
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
