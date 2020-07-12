LPA east of Cagayan intensifies into Tropical Depression Carina

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Cagayan has developed into Tropical Depression Carina, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is raised over Batanes, Babuyan group of islands, and northeastern Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, and the eastern portions of Lal-lo, Gatarran, and Baggao.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Winds of 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Babuyan Islands and the eastern section of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

FEATURED STORIES

Light to moderate to at times heavy rains are expected in the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon, including Polillo Island.

Pagasa said the center of “Carina” was spotted 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It is moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (kph) and with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“The center of Tropical Depression ‘Carina’ is forecast to pass close to the northeastern portion of Cagayan and the Babuyan Islands between tonight and tomorrow morning. However, accounting for the forecast track probability cone, a landfall scenario over these areas remains likely,” Pagasa added.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are expected over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours. Operators and crew of small vessels are advised not to venture out to sea.

gsg

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ