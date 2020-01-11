LPA enters PAR as amihan bring rains, cloudy skies over Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday as the northeast monsoon, or amihan, continued to bring light rains and cloudy skies over Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.

In a 4 p.m. live weather update, Ariel Rojas, weather specialist, said the LPA, which was last spotted at 745 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, will not directly affect the country.

The weather disturbance entered PAR at around 3 p.m.

According to Rojas, there’s a slim chance that the LPA will turn into a typhoon.

Cloudy skies with light rains will persist in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon due to northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of the amihan season.

Visayas and Mindanao areas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

