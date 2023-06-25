LPA enters PAR, unlikely to develop into cyclone

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, has entered the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said.

[embedded content]

In its 3 p.m. bulletin, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA entered PAR on Sunday morning and was last spotted 585 kilometers east of Borongan City.

“Yung binabantayan nating low pressure area ay pumasok na ng PAR kaninang umaga. Although sa ngayon isa itong shallow circulation at mababa na yung tsansa na ito ay magiging isang ganap na bagyo,” weather specialist Rhea Torres said in an afternoon forecast.

(The LPA we are monitoring has already entered PAR this morning. Although right now, it is a shallow circulation, and the chances of it becoming a tropical cyclone are low.)

However, Torres noted that the LPA might bring rain showers in eastern portions of Southern Luzon, specifically in Bicol Region and Quezon provinces, as well as Eastern Visayas in the next few days.

Meanwhile, she said that the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to affect southern parts of the country.

