LPA found inside PAR but Pagasa says it may not develop into storm

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) was found on the eastern side of Luzon, but state meteorologists from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

Weather updates from Pagasa as of Thursday afternoon showed that the LPA spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) was last seen 965 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. Wind forecasts used by Pagasa showed that this LPA may dissipate in the coming days.

However, the weather bureau said it is monitoring a second LPA which is still outside PAR, at a distance of 2,140 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, which may enter the country’s jurisdiction by Sunday.

Pagasa said that it would continuously watch over the developments as the LPA carries thick cloud bands that may bring rains and thunderstorms.

For Thursday night and Friday, rains may prevail over the northern parts of Luzon, especially over Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and Batanes, due to the trough of the LPA. On the southwestern portion, sporadic rains may be experienced due to a weak southwest monsoon or habagat.

But for the rest of the country, generally fair weather may be felt, going from partly cloudy to warm in some areas although thunderstorms may still happen in the afternoon.

Temperatures over Metro Manila, Legazpi, and Tuguegarao will range from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, while Laoag and Puerto Princesa will see something around 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Weather for Visayas and Mindanao will be hot and humid, as daytime temperatures may peak to 32 degrees Celsius in Iloilo, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro, and 33 degrees Celsius in Tacloban, Zamboanga, and Davao.[ac]

