LPA, Habagat to bring rains over Caraga, parts of Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) as well as the southwest monsoon or Habagat will bring rains over Caraga in Mindanao and parts of Visayas, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA still has low chances of developing to a storm.

“Ang nasabing low-pressure area ay mababa naman ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo subalit patuloy pa rin na magdadala ng ulan dito sa kabisayaan sa mga susunod na araw,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(The low-pressure area has a low chance of developing to a storm, but this will bring rains over the Visayas for the next few days.)

“Samantala, ang ating southwest monsoon or Habagat ay patuloy itong nakakaapekto dito sa Palawan, sa Kabisayaan at Mindanao,” Mendoza added.

(Meanwhile, our southwest monsoon or Habagat will still affect Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.)

Due to the LPA and Habagat, residents living in Caraga, Central and Eastern Visayas may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over their respective areas, Pagasa said.

As for Metro Manila and the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers is expected due to localized thunderstorms.

