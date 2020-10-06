LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) spotted off east of Quezon province, as well as the southwest monsoon or habagat, is expected to bring rains over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was monitored at 555 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

Another LPA that was previously monitored west of the country has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau said that the habagat continues to affect Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Due to the LPA and habagat, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccskargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos), and Bangsamoro Region.

The habagat, as well as localized thunderstorms, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains is also forecast over the Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Aside from the LPA, Pagasa is also monitoring an active tropical cyclone outside of the PAR.

The active cyclone, Tropical Storm Chan-hom, was last spotted 1,800 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.

Chan-hom also packed maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

The tropical storm is also moving north north-northwest slowly.

“Ang nasabing bagyo ay posible pong pumasok ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility sa Miyerkules at sakaling pumasok nga ito ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility, tatawagin po natin itong ‘Nika’ at ito ay magiging ika-labing apat na bagyo na pumasok sa ating PAR,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(This storm is possible to enter PAR by Wednesday, and when this enters, it will have the local name “Nika” and will be the 14th storm to enter PAR.)

