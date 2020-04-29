LPA inside PAR may weaken if it gets nearer to Mindanao landmass – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) may dissipate once it nears the landmass of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said on Wednesday.

The latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) showed that the LPA was spotted 920 kilometers east-southeast of Davao City, along the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Pagasa urged residents in areas that would be affected by the LPA to continue monitoring weather updates to ensure their safety. The ITCZ meanwhile would continue to bring cloudy skies to the eastern portion of Mindanao.

“This low pressure still has a low chance of becoming a tropical storm, and it may approach the eastern part of Mindanao in the coming days, and when it nears Mindanao it can further weaken. But we still encourage people to continue monitoring our updates.” weather specialist Samuel Duran said in Filipino.

In Luzon, including Metro Manila, generally fair and humid weather would persist.

Earlier, PAGASA recorded a heat index of 42ºC at the Science Garden in Quezon City and 54ºC in San Jose Occidental Mindoro. These were among the heat indices recorded by PAGASA that breached the 40-degree mark.

The extreme part of northern Luzon will experience occasional light rains due to the northeasterly surface wind flow. Temperatures will range from 25ºC to 35ºC in Metro Manila, 25ºC to 34ºC in Legazpi, and 25ºC to 36ºC in Tuguegarao.

Isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon and at night, are also possible in the Visayas despite high expected temperatures. In Mindanao, the Caraga and Davao region are the areas most affected by the ITCZ.

Gale warnings all over the country have been lifted, which means that fisherfolk with small boats can set sail. However, sea conditions in the extreme northern and western parts of Luzon would be moderate to rough.

The entire eastern seaboard would see a moderate condition, while the rest of the country’s seas would be slight to moderate.

