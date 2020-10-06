LPA, monsoon rains to affect Metro Manila, other areas

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area and southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Mindanao, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western and Central Visayas on Wednesday, according to the state weather bureau.

The LPA was last located 320 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte, according to the weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 4 a.m.

Pagasa’s forecast showed that Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Chan-Hom outside the Philippine area of responsibility was last located 1,600 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph, and is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay mababa ang tsansa nito na pumasok ng PAR subalit patuloy natin itong babantayan para sa posible pang pagbabago,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(Right now, it has a low chance of entering PAR but we are still monitoring this for possible changes.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

