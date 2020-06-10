LPA moves toward Central Luzon, may develop into typhoon — Pagasa

A low pressure area (LPA) may develop into a typhoon as it heads toward Central Luzon in the next 24 to 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

“Hindi rin natin isinasantabi yung posibilidad na habang kumikilos patungo sa Central Luzon itong low pressure area [in] the next 24 to 48 hours ay posible itong maging ganap na bagyo (We are not discounting the possibility that the LPA will develop into a typhoon while heading toward Central Luzon in the next 24 to 48 hours),” Pagasa weather specialist Chris Perez said in a virtual briefing.

Pagasa tracked the LPA at 30 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms because of the LPA and the southwesterly windflow.

The state-weather bureau said wind signals may be raised immediately once the LPA develops into a tropical depression because of its proximity to land.

Pagasa said the Bicol region and the rest of Visayas would experience scattered to widespread light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the easterlies would bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The state-weather bureau said flashfloods or landslides were possible during severe thunderstorms.

The LPA entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday afternoon.