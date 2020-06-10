LPA moves towards Central Luzon; rain showers loom

MANILA, Philippines – A huge part of the country may experience rain showers on Thursday, due to clouds brought by the low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwesterly surface wind flow, state meteorologists said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its latest forecast that the LPA has moved closer to the country’s landmass, now located just 30 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar.

Pagasa is still monitoring whether the LPA will develop into a Tropical Depression, as it is expected to move towards Central Luzon in the coming hours.

As the LPA affects the eastern parts of Southern Luzon, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas, Palawan, the rest of the Visayas and some parts of Mindanao would also see rains due to the southwesterly surface wind flow.

“So itong dalawang weather system na ito ang inaasahang makaka-apekto nga sa nakararaming bahagi ng ating bansa sa loob ng 24 na oras. Hindi rin natin isinasantabi ‘yong posibilidad na habang kumikilos patungo sa Central Luzon itong low pressure area na in the next 24 to 48 hours ay posible itong maging isang ganap na bagyo,” weather specialist Chris Perez said.

(These weather systems are expected to affect a huge part of the country within 24 hours. We are also not removing the possibility that while the LPA moves towards Central Luzon, it may be a full-fledged storm in the next 24 to 48 hours.)

“Kaya patuloy tayong magbibigay ng update sa ating mga kababayan through our public weather forecast, weather advisories, at kung maging isang ganap na bagyo, magsisimula po tayong mag-issue ng severe weather bulletin,” he added.

(That’s why we would continue giving updates through our public weather forecast, weather advisories, and in the event that the LPA develops into a Tropical Depression, we would start releasing severe weather bulletins)

For the rest of the country, generally fair weather may be expected, especially in parts of Northern Luzon and in the Cagayan Valley area.

Temperature forecasts for areas in the track of the LPA and the wind flow are also starting to go down, with a possible 25 to 29 degrees in Legazpi City in Albay and 25 to 31 degrees in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

In Tacloban, temperatures that went as high as 34 degrees in the past few weeks would play from 25 to 29 degrees and 26 to 30 degrees in Iloilo and Cebu.

Metro Manila’s temperature would also start dropping on Friday, ranging from 24 to degrees Celsius until the weather improves by Sunday.

No gale warning has been raised in any part of the country, but sea condition on the eastern coastlines varies due to the LPA. Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas’ seas would see moderate to strong waves, while a moderate condition would be experienced in Mindanao’s eastern and northern seas, Visayan seas, and neighboring waters of Palawan.

Light to moderate waves may be felt in Luzon’s northern and western seas and Mindanao’s southwestern waters.

As of now, fisherfolk and small boat transport operators are still allowed to set sail due to the absence of a gale warning.

