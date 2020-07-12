LPA off Cagayan to bring rain over Luzon; may turn into tropical depression in 48 hrs

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over parts of Luzon, the weather state bureau said Sunday afternoon.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA will dampen Cagayan Valley, the Bicol region, Aurora, Quezon and Northern, and Eastern Samar.

Localized thunderstorms, meanwhile, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers mostly in the afternoon or evening in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Pagasa noted.

The agency advised residents in the affected areas to prepare for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

According to weather specialist Raymond Ordinario, the LPA, last seen 540 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, is likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

“Sa loob ng 48 hours ay posible itong maging tropical depression at papangalanan nating Bagyong Catrina, ang posible ikatlong bagyo sa taong 2020,” Ordinario said.

(Within 48 hours, the LP could develop into a tropical depression and we will name it Typhoon Catrina, the possible third typhoon in 2020.)

