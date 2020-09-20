LPA off Northen Luzon now Tropical Depression ‘Marce’

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression and was given the local name “Marce,” the state weather bureau said.

In an advisory issued 5 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA has intensified into a tropical depression around 2 p.m.

“This tropical cyclone is not expected to affect any land area or coastal waters of the country,” Pagasa said.

Marce was last seen 1,275 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon around 4 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

With its movement north-northwestward movement at 15 kph, Marce is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Despite this, Pagasa warned the public to take appropriate actions and watch for the next weather bulletin of the bureau to be issued at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in the next 24 hours due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa also warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

