LPA off Quezon may become tropical cyclone; rainy weather in most of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area off Quezon province may become a tropical cyclone in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said the LPA is currently located 400 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Makikita natin sa ating satellite image ay nasa karagatan pa po ito kaya hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad na ito ay maging isang bagyo sa mga susunod na araw,” Clauren-Jorda said during a public weather forecast.

(We can see in the satellite image that this low-pressure area is still in the ocean, so we are not ruling out the possibility of it becoming a tropical cyclone in the coming days.)

FEATURED STORIES

If it does become a tropical cyclone, it would be the first one to occur within the country this month.

Pagasa previously said two to four tropical cyclones may form or enter the Philippine area of responsibility this July.

READ: Pagasa says 14 tropical cyclones expected to hit PH until end-2023

Clauren-Jorda also said most parts of the country will experience overcast skies with rainfall due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Sa Metro Manila at sa buong bahagi ng Luzon ay magiging makulimlim dahil sa umiiral na habagat at sa minomonitor natin na low pressure area,” Clauren-Jorda said.

(In Metro Manila and the entire Luzon, gloomy weather is expected due to the southwest monsoon and the low-pressure area.)

“Sa bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao ashaan din natin ang maghapon na maulap na kalangitan at may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan na may pagkidlat at pagkulog,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

(In parts of Visayas and Mindanao, expect overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.)

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

READ:

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>