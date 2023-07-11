LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rains in most parts of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A newly-formed low pressure area (LPA) and a southwest monsoon will result in cloudy skies with scattered rain showers in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

This is the forecast of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA may head northwest towards the Philippine landmass.

It was last seen 510 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

FEATURED STORIES

This weather disturbance may bring rain showers in Luzon, particularly its eastern portion, in the coming days.

“Ito ay nasa karagatan at hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad na ito ay maging bagyo, bagamat in the next 24 hours ay maliit pa naman ang tiyansa,” said Badrina in a public briefing.

(It is in the ocean and we are not eliminating the possibility that it will become a tropical cyclone, although in the next 24 hours, the chance is still small.)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat,’ is once again affecting the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao after a short period of “monsoon break.”

Badrina said these two weather systems — the LPA and monsoon – will dump rain in most parts of the archipelago on Wednesday.

Areas that may experience the combined effects of these systems include Bicol region, Mimaropa, western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

Potential LPA spotted east of Luzon – Pagasa

Pagasa: 3-4 cyclones may develop, enter PH in July

APL

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>