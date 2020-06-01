LPA spotted east of Aurora; Cloudy skies, rain showers nationwide – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 770 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora Tuesday morning but is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ang nasabing LPA ay mababa naman ang tsansa na maging isang ganap na bagyo at sa susunod na 36 na oras ay posible itong madissipate or malusaw,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a 4 a.m. weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This LPA has a slim chance of developing into a storm and it may dissipate in the next 36 hours.)

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Palawan.

FEATURED STORIES

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities:



Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

[embedded content]

GSG

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ