LPA spotted east of Aurora; Cloudy skies, rain showers nationwide – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 770 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora Tuesday morning but is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Ang nasabing LPA ay mababa naman ang tsansa na maging isang ganap na bagyo at sa susunod na 36 na oras ay posible itong madissipate or malusaw,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a 4 a.m. weather update.
(This LPA has a slim chance of developing into a storm and it may dissipate in the next 36 hours.)
Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Palawan.
It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
Forecast temperature range in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
