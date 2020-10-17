LPA spotted east of Mindanao, cloudy skies, rain showers due — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted off east of Mindanao and outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last monitored at 1,660 kilometers east of Mindanao.

“Posibleng pumasok ito ng PAR at magdala ng mga pag-ulan (This may enter the PAR and may bring rains.),” weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” continues to affect the western section of Southern Luzon.

Hence, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) as well as the Zamboanga Peninsula in Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the “habagat”.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and most parts of the country due to the “habagat” and localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

The northeasterly surface windflow will likewise bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and the province of Aurora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected in the Ilocos region and rest of Central Luzon also due to the northeasterly surface windflow, Pagasa added.

