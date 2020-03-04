LPA spotted east-southeast of Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) has been spotted east-southeast of Surigao del Sur on Wednesday and is expected to bring rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga region.

In its weather forecast, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was located 745 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 3 p.m.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

The weather bureau warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will affect Extreme Northern Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with light rains over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought about by the easterlies.

Pagasa also said that localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, which could also cause flash floods and landslides.

Strong winds in the northeast direction will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon, coupled with rough coastal conditions.

Meanwhile, the eastern section of the country will have moderate winds from the east to northeast, with moderate to sea conditions.

Light to moderate winds in the northeast direction as well as slight to moderate coastal waters will be experienced over the rest of the country, the weather bureau said.

