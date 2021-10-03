LPA spotted near Davao may develop into typhoon

A low-pressure area (LPA) spotted 515 kilometers east of Davao City may develop into a typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

The LPA is embedded along the prevailing Intertropical Convergent Zone (ITCZ) that is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Based on our data, the LPA has an increasing chance of developing into a typhoon within 48 hours and is moving towards Eastern Visayas,” Pagasa Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda said.

The LPA is expected to bring rainshowers in Mindanao, particularly in the Caraga and Davao Region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.