LPA spotted off Batangas, low chance of becoming a tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted west of Batangas, but it has a low chance of further developing into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was spotted at 60 kilometers west of Ambulong, Batangas.

“Ang nasabing low-pressure area, mababa naman po ang tsansa maging isang ganap na bagyo at posible itong malusaw sa mga susunod na araw,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in the live weather update.

(The low-pressure area has a low chance of developing into a storm, and this may possibly disappear in the upcoming days.)

Meanwhile, Mendoza added that an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is embedded with the LPA, and is currently affecting weather conditions in Central and Southern Luzon, as well as Visayas and Mindanao.

Because of this, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, La Union, and Pangasinan is expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and ITCZ.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected over the Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and Soccksargen due to the ITCZ.

The rest of the country meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers because of localized thunderstorms.

