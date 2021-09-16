LPA spotted off Eastern Samar – Pagasa

A low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was spotted off Eastern Samar while embedded in the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state-run weather agency said on Thursday.

At 3 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather disturbance was 135 kilometers east-northeast of the town of Guiuan.

It is embedded in ITCZ and is affecting areas in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said.

“The LPA is not likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours,” Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.