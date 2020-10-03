LPA threatens N. Luzon; rain showers, cloudy skies due — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Batanes will trigger rain showers over parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted 2,150 kilometers east of Batanes.

“Ito po ay posible maging isang bagyo sa susunod na 48 hanggang 72 hours at hindi rin natin inaalis yung tsansa na ito’y papasok ng ating area of responsibility,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(This may develop into a storm in the next 48 to 72 hours, and we are not removing the possibility of this storm entering our area of responsibility.)

While the LPA has not entered the Philippine territory, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Bicol region, Nueva Ecija, Aurora and Quezon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” is affecting weather conditions over Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Western Visayas, Estareja said.

The “habagat”, as well as localized thunderstorms, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

