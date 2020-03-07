LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains over Visayas, 2 Mindanao provinces

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies and rains over Visayas and two Mindanao provinces, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted at 30 kilometers west-northwest of Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Visayas, Caraga and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The tail end of a cold front, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

The amihan, likewise, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.