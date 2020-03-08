LPA to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains over Palawan — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan, the state weather bureau said.

In its early Sunday weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was las spotted 35 kilometers east southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains in the affected area.

The state weather bureau also said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific ocean.

Meanwhile, Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Possible flash floods or landslide during severe thunderstorms may prevail in the affected areas, Pagasa added.

The state weather bureau said Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan will have light to moderate east to northeast winds and slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.5 meters) coastal water.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have light to moderate east to southeast winds and slight to moderate / (0.6 to 2.5 meters) coastal water.

