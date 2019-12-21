LPA to bring rains in Mindanao, parts of Visayas
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Mindanao and Eastern and Central Visayas on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said.
At 3 a.m., the LPA was spotted at 65 kilometers south-southwest of Davao City, Davao Del Sur, according to the 4 a.m. bulletin of the weather bureau.
Pagasa said cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies may prevail over the Bicol Region.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms also due to easterlies.
Aside from the LPA, Pagasa is also monitoring a tropical depression last spotted at 1,510 km east of Mindanao, outside PAR at 3 a.m.
The weather disturbance packs maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph and is moving west-northwest at 25 kph.
It may enter PAR between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Pagasa.
