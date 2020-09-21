LPA to bring rains over Visayas, parts of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rains over Visayas and parts of Luzon on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.
In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted at 55 kilometers west-northwest of Catarman, Northern Samar.
“Nananatili pa ring mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo itong low-pressure area,” weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said of the LPA.
(The low-pressure area still has a low chance of developing into a storm.)
Due to the LPA, residents living in Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Palawan and Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
