LPA to dissipate on Wednesday; PH to have cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) may dissipate anytime on Wednesday as the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.
The LPA was last spotted 635 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan or 610 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, based on Pagasa’s 4 a.m. weather update.
“Ang nasabing LPA ay mababa pa rin ang tsansa na maging isang ganap na bagyo at posibleng ang LPA na ito ay magdissipate o matunaw anumang oras ngayong araw na ito. Ang LPA na ito ay hindi naman makakaapekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.
(The said LPA still has a low chance of developing into a storm and may dissipate anytime today. This LPA will not affect the weather condition in any part of the country.)
FEATURED STORIES
Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in Palawan, Western Visayas, and Mindanao.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
[embedded content]
EDV
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.