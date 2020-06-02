LPA to dissipate on Wednesday; PH to have cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) may dissipate anytime on Wednesday as the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The LPA was last spotted 635 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan or 610 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, based on Pagasa’s 4 a.m. weather update.

“Ang nasabing LPA ay mababa pa rin ang tsansa na maging isang ganap na bagyo at posibleng ang LPA na ito ay magdissipate o matunaw anumang oras ngayong araw na ito. Ang LPA na ito ay hindi naman makakaapekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(The said LPA still has a low chance of developing into a storm and may dissipate anytime today. This LPA will not affect the weather condition in any part of the country.)

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in Palawan, Western Visayas, and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

