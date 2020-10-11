LPA west of Ilocos Sur turns into tropical depression named Nika

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area west of Ilocos Sur has developed into a tropical depression and was given the name Nika, according to a Sunday evening bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The weather disturbance was last spotted 190 kilometers west-southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was expected to intensify the southwest monsoon, or habagat, bringing rainfall to various parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

As of 9:00 p.m., Pagasa issued heavy rainfall warnings over Zambales and Bataan (orange) and Pampanga (yellow).

FEATURED STORIES

Light to moderate and occasional heavy rainfall was predicted for the next two hours over Laguna, Rizal, and Nueva Ecija.

The same conditions would persist over MetroManila, Bulacan, Tarlac, Cavite, Batangas, and Quezon — specifically the towns of Infanta, General Nakar, Polilio, Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Jomalig.

Pagasa would issue a severe weather bulletin at 11 p.m. Sunday.

[atm]

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>