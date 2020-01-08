LRT 1 expects heavy influx of passengers during Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — The passenger volume in several stations of Light Rail Transit line 1 (LRT 1) is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Jan. 9, due to the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

In an advisory, LRT 1 advised its passengers to allot extra travel time with the expected influx of passengers in several stations — particularly United Nations, Central, Carriedo, and Doroteo Jose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees participating in the procession, meanwhile, are allowed to ride the trains barefoot, LRT 1 said.

Existing rules, however, will still be implemented — such as the prohibition of carrying of bladed objects, guns, and ammunitions as the enforcement of the “no inspection, no entry” policy in all stations.

FEATURED STORIES

The religious procession will begin at the Quirino Grandstand and will end at Quiapo Church, which is near the Carriedo Station.

LRT 1 said Red Cross volunteers and an ambulance will be deployed at the Carriedo Station for those who need medical assistance.

Authorities said over six million devotees are expected to join the procession.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ