LRT-1: Free ride on Independence Day from 7am – 9am, 5 pm – 7pm

MANILA, Philippines — The management of Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) on Friday announced that it will offer free rides for a limited time on June 12, Monday as the country celebrates its 125th Independence Day.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), in a statement, said free rides will be offered to passengers from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Independence Day.

“Existing beep card holders shall pass through the usual Automated Fare Collection System gates and tap their cards to avail of the free ride without charge. Passengers without beep may get single journey tickets for free from the LRT-1 teller booths,” said LRMC.

LRT-1 will also adjust its operating hours for the holiday, with first trips leaving both Baclaran and Roosevelt stations at 4:30 a.m., and last trips at 9:30 p.m. (Baclaran Station) and 9:45 p.m. (Roosevelt Station).

