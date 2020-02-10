LRT-1 pillars transformed into vertical gardens

MANILA, Philippines – Two LRT-1 concrete pillars in Manila have been transformed into green vertical gardens, according to the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the private operator of LRT-1.

In a statement on Monday, LRMC said the vertical garden initiative was in line with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's plan to transform 1,600 hectares of the city into a green space.

“As twelve out of the twenty stations of the LRT-1 pass through the City of Manila, LRMC is happy to work closely with the local government of Manila in implementing projects that push for sustainability and integrated mobility,” said LRMC President Juan Alfonso.

LRMC, with the support of First Balfour-MRail, developed a metal frame around the LRT-1 pillars between Central Station and Manila City Hall along Natividad-Lopez St. on which the vertical gardens were set up.

The vertical gardens, which include assorted bird’s nest fern, manaog ka irog, and philodendron heartleaf, are seen to help combat air pollution and improve the aesthetic appeal of the concrete pillars.

“I’m after clean air and lowering the carbon footprint,” said Moreno. “The only way to clean our air is through nature.”

LRMC and the local government of Manila through its Department of Tourism, Cultural, and Arts, will share the responsibility of maintaining the plants in the vertical gardens.