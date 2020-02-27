LRT-2 operations suspended for almost 1 hour due to ‘technical issues’

MANILA, Philippines — The operations of the Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) was halted for almost an hour on Thursday afternoon after some stations suffered technical issues, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said.

“LRT-2 temporarily suspended operations due to a technical problem. Hauling procedure is ongoing. Please standby for further updates. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” read the tweet from LRTA, LRT-2’s operator.

UPDATE: LRT-2 operation is temporarily suspended due to a technical problem. Hauling procedure is ongoing. Please standby for further updates. We are sorry for the inconvenience. — LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) February 27, 2020

In a text message, LRTA spokesman Hernando Cabrera said the disruption of the whole LRT-2 came after the area between Pureza and Legarda stations going to Cubao station experienced “loss of air pressure and traction power.”

“Since it is blocking the line it was needed to be hauled to nearest pocket track. The process required suspension of operations of the whole line beginning 2:01 PM to 2:42 PM,” Cabrera said.

In another tweet, LRTA announced that the LRT-2 train operations resumed at 2:55 p.m.

“As of 2:52 PM, Code Red or temporary suspension of operation has been lifted,” read the tweet.

“Normal running of trains has now resumed. Thank you for bearing with us,” it added.

Normal running of trains has now resumed. Thank you for bearing with us.
— LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) February 27, 2020

