LRT-2 resumes operations after fire guts Santolan Station

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT-2) on Thursday resumed normal operations after a fire struck its Santolan station hours before.

In a statement, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) of the rail line said that full operations resumed at 2:21 p.m.

This comes after a fire broke out at the Santolan Station around 5:10 a.m. at the station’s concourse area, and was later contained at around 5:50 a.m. by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

No injuries were recorded from the blaze, the LRTA said.

The management added that based on initial findings of the BFP, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) was burnt and damaged, thus, causing the fire.

“The UPS is necessary to provide power to LRT-2’s emergency t equipment in case of power fluctuation or power interruption,” the management said of the UPS.

“Several multi-year modernization and rehabilitation projects are underway including the replacement of UPS in all stations.”

LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya has ordered an investigation to determine the actual cause of the blaze, LRTA said.

