LRT-2 suspends operations after fire hits Santolan Station

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT-2) temporarily suspended operations after a fire broke out its Santolan Station on Thursday morning.
“LRT-2 has temporarily suspended operations following a fire incident at Santolan this morning caused by burnt UPS,” the management of the rail line announced in a tweet at 9:03 a.m.
“Investigation and intervention ongoing. Operations will immediately resume after verifying that no other system (equipment) has been affected,” it added.
ADVISORY: LRT-2 has temporarily suspended operations following a fire incident at Santolan this morning caused by burnt UPS. Investigation and intervention ongoing. Operations will immediately resume after verifying that no other system (equipment) has been affected.
FEATURED STORIES
— LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) October 8, 2020
/MUF
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.