LRT-2 suspends operations after fire hits Santolan Station

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT-2) temporarily suspended operations after a fire broke out its Santolan Station on Thursday morning.

“LRT-2 has temporarily suspended operations following a fire incident at Santolan this morning caused by burnt UPS,” the management of the rail line announced in a tweet at 9:03 a.m.

“Investigation and intervention ongoing. Operations will immediately resume after verifying that no other system (equipment) has been affected,” it added.

