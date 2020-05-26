LRT-2’s Anonas, Katipunan, Santolan stations may reopen by September

MANILA, Philippines — The three shuttered Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 stations – Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan (Pasig) may resume operations by September, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said Tuesday.

During a televised briefing, LRTA spokesperson Hernando Cabrera said they stations may reopen in September is if they complete the procurement process to facilitate the restoration of electrical power in the said stations by June.

“Unfortunately po, naabutan po tayo ng COVID pandemic kaya hindi natuloy yung ating procurement process hanggang sa pag-award. Hopefully po by June me-resume po natin ulit yung procurement process,” Cabrera said.

“With the timetable po na ma-award natin siya within June, meron silang July, August hanggang end of September para maisagawa yung tiantawag na temporary power supply system at para magamit na po natin yung tatlong station na Santolan, Katipunan at Anonas,” he added.

In October last year, a power rectifier tripped and caught fire between Santolan and Katipunan stations.

This resulted in the limited operations of LRT-2 between Cubao and Recto Stations.