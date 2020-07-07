LSI travel to 3 Mindanao provinces suspended — Eleazar

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Tuesday announced that the issuance of travel authority to Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) in three Mindanao provinces was suspended.

All police commanders in Metro Manila were advised to suspend the issuance of travel authority to Basilan, Lanao del Sur and Camiguin within 15 days, said Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield.

Eleazar said that the suspension was based on the decision of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, concurrent chairman of the National Task Force Against Covid-19.

“Based on the approval of the NTF COVID-19, the suspension of repatriation for these provinces is for 15 days beginning July 1,” Eleazar said in a statement.

Secretary Lorenzana approved the request of Basilan Governor Hataman Jim Salliman, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., and Camiguin Governor Jurdin Jesus Romualdo for the suspension.

The quarantine facilities in these provinces have reached their maximum capacity, according to Eleazar.

Based on the JTF Covid Shield and PNP protocol, the station commanders, chiefs of police, district directors, the regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), and the director for operations of the PNP are allowed to issue travel authority for trips outside Metro Manila.

Medical clearance certificates and the coordination with the receiving Local Government Units (LGUs) remain as requirements for the issuance of travel authority.

The issuance of travel authority was also suspended for LSIs bound for Western and Eastern Visayas.

All travels going in and out of Cebu City remain suspended as it is still under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Eleazar said that all police commanders, especially in Eastern Visayas, were instructed to strengthen their border control after receiving reports of LSIs sneaking into areas where a travel ban was in effect.

Eleazar said that he coordinated with Vice Admiral George Ursabia, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commandant for the intensified conduct of patrol to intercept LSIs using boats and other seacraft.

“We are further intensifying border control operations in these areas because we have been receiving reports that some LSIs are illegally entering some areas in the region through small boats and even cargo and other vehicles,” Eleazar said.