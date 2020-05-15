LT Group net income up 41% in Q1

Listed LT Group Inc. reported on Friday that its attributable net income climbed to P6.21 billion in the first quarter of the year amid the continued negative impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic on many companies and their earnings.

The holding company of tycoon Lucio Tan said in a disclosure that the amount was a 41-percent increase from P1.79 billion in the same period last year.

Among its units, tobacco arm PMFTC Inc. accounted for most of the net profit, contributing P4.99 billion, or 80 percent of the total. Banking subsidiary Philippine National Bank (PNB) contributed P761 million, or 12 percent.

Liquor subsidiary Tanduay Distillers Inc. and real estate business Eton Properties Philippines each contributed 3 percent each, or P199 million and P168 million, respectively.

Beverage and packaging arm Asia Brewery Inc. and the group’s stake in Victorias Milling Company Inc. gave 1 percent each, or P74 million and P91 million, respectively.

PMFTC recorded a net income of P5 billion in January to March, a 76-percent surge from the P2.85 billion recorded in the same period last year. The increased was attributed to the higher share of its Marlboro brand and price increases implemented in late August.

PNB generated a net income of P1.37 billion in the quarter, down 30 percent year-on-year on the back of the P3.36-billion provisions for the credit losses the bank incurred in the period because of the “ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that will result in a downturn in the economy.”

Tanduay saw its net profit fall by 15 percent to P199 million in the three months ending March from P234 million year-on-year due to lower margins from higher alcohol costs.

Eton’s net income grew by 13 percent year-on-year to P169 million in the quarter, which the LT Group credited to “the increase in rental income and the improvement in the gross profit margin of real estate sales.”

Eton’s leasing portfolio at end-March was around 181,000 square meters (sqm) of office space and over 43,000 sqm of retail space.

Asia Brewery posted a P74-million net income in the period, down 10 percent from a year ago, because of the increase in equitized loss in a joint venture.

“Revenues were flat as higher revenues from beverages were offset by the drop in sales of packaging materials to third parties as more of the production capacity was earmarked for internal use,” the conglomerate explained.

Its energy drink and soymilk brands lead market share, followed by its bottled water brands.

Shares of the LT Group Inc. closed flat at P7.18 apiece on Friday.