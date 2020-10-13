LTFRB allows reopening of 44 traditional jeepney routes in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has recently reopened 44 traditional public utility jeepney routes, allowing 4,820 jeepney drivers to operate again in Metro Manila during the quarantine.
With this “calibrated” reopening of traditional jeepney routes, the LTFRB said a total of 27,016 jeepneys had started plying 302 routes in Metro Manila.
The number accounts for almost half of the 55,000 traditional jeepneys that were forced to halt operations since the quarantine started in March.
Under Memorandum Circular 2020-058 issued by the LTFRB on Oct. 10, these are the 44 newly reopened routes:
- T161 Bagong Silang – SM Fairview via Maligaya
- T162 Bagong Silang Kaliwa – Robinsons Fairview Zabarte
- T163 Balintawak – Camarin via Susano
- T164 Balintawak – Lagro via Novaliches
- T165 Balintawak – Novaliches via Quirino Highway
- T166 Kiko Camarin – SM Fairview via Maligaya Park
- T167 Malinta – Malolos, Bulacan
- T251 Aurora/Lauan – Quezon Memorial Circle
- T252 Angono – Araneta, Cubao
- T253 Binangonan, Rizal – Marcos Highway
- T254 Buso-Buso – Marikina
- T256 EDSA Shaw Blvd. – Morong
- T257 EDSA Shaw Blvd. – Tanay
- T258 Marikina – Pinugay
- T3137 Arroceros – Project 7 via España
- T3138 Baclaran – Blumenttrit via L. Guinto, Sta. Cruz
- T3139 Baclaran – Blumenttrit via L. Guinto, Quiapo
- T3140 Baclaran – P. Campa via L. Guinto
- T3141 Balintawak – Blumenttrit via A. Bonifacio
- T3142 Balut – Divisoria
- T3143 Cubao – Remedios via Quiapo, L. Guinto
- T3144 Dagat-Dagatan – Divisoria Ilaya via Lapu-Lapu Ave.
- T3145 Dapitan/Delos Reyes – P. Campa via Dimasalang
- T3146 Dapitan – Pier South via Del Pan
- T3147 EDSA/Shaw Central – Kalentong/JRC
- T3148 Frisco – Vito Cruz via Mabini, Quiapo
- T3149 Malanday – Pier South via McArthur Highway
- T3150 Malanday – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
- T3151 Malanday – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertaz, Oroquieta
- T3152 Cubao (Mercury) – Roces/Super Palengke
- T413 Alabang – FTI via South Super Highway
- T414 Baclaran – Moonwalk via Quirino
- T415 Baclaran – Nichols via CAA
- T416 Baclaran – Zapote (Las Piñas)
- T417 BF Homes Subd. – Ikot via Vinmrt (Sucat) Term
- T418 Brgy. Ayala/Alabang – Alabang Market (vice versa)
- T419 Alabang – Balibago
- T420 Alabang – Biñan, Laguna
- T421 Alabang – Carmona
- T422 Alabang – GMA
- T423 Alabang – Langgam, San Pedro
- T424 Pacita Complex – Sucat, Parañaque
- T425 Talon – Molino Bayan
Since Metro Manila was put under general community quarantine, the LTFRB has been gradually allowing traditional PUJ units to return to the streets, despite clamor from transport groups to reopen all routes.
As of Tuesday, a total of 81,136 public utility vehicle units had been allowed by the LTFRB to return to their routes, with 27,016 traditional jeepneys, 845 modern jeepneys, 4016 public utility buses, 387 point-to-point buses, 3,263 UV Express, 20,927 taxis, 24,356 transport network vehicles services, 286 provincial buses and 40 modern UV Express.
