LTFRB allows reopening of 44 traditional jeepney routes in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has recently reopened 44 traditional public utility jeepney routes, allowing 4,820 jeepney drivers to operate again in Metro Manila during the quarantine.

With this “calibrated” reopening of traditional jeepney routes, the LTFRB said a total of 27,016 jeepneys had started plying 302 routes in Metro Manila.

The number accounts for almost half of the 55,000 traditional jeepneys that were forced to halt operations since the quarantine started in March.

Under Memorandum Circular 2020-058 issued by the LTFRB on Oct. 10, these are the 44 newly reopened routes:

T161 Bagong Silang – SM Fairview via Maligaya

T162 Bagong Silang Kaliwa – Robinsons Fairview Zabarte

T163 Balintawak – Camarin via Susano

T164 Balintawak – Lagro via Novaliches

T165 Balintawak – Novaliches via Quirino Highway

T166 Kiko Camarin – SM Fairview via Maligaya Park

T167 Malinta – Malolos, Bulacan

T251 Aurora/Lauan – Quezon Memorial Circle

T252 Angono – Araneta, Cubao

T253 Binangonan, Rizal – Marcos Highway

T254 Buso-Buso – Marikina

T256 EDSA Shaw Blvd. – Morong

T257 EDSA Shaw Blvd. – Tanay

T258 Marikina – Pinugay

T3137 Arroceros – Project 7 via España

T3138 Baclaran – Blumenttrit via L. Guinto, Sta. Cruz

T3139 Baclaran – Blumenttrit via L. Guinto, Quiapo

T3140 Baclaran – P. Campa via L. Guinto

T3141 Balintawak – Blumenttrit via A. Bonifacio

T3142 Balut – Divisoria

T3143 Cubao – Remedios via Quiapo, L. Guinto

T3144 Dagat-Dagatan – Divisoria Ilaya via Lapu-Lapu Ave.

T3145 Dapitan/Delos Reyes – P. Campa via Dimasalang

T3146 Dapitan – Pier South via Del Pan

T3147 EDSA/Shaw Central – Kalentong/JRC

T3148 Frisco – Vito Cruz via Mabini, Quiapo

T3149 Malanday – Pier South via McArthur Highway

T3150 Malanday – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

T3151 Malanday – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertaz, Oroquieta

T3152 Cubao (Mercury) – Roces/Super Palengke

T413 Alabang – FTI via South Super Highway

T414 Baclaran – Moonwalk via Quirino

T415 Baclaran – Nichols via CAA

T416 Baclaran – Zapote (Las Piñas)

T417 BF Homes Subd. – Ikot via Vinmrt (Sucat) Term

T418 Brgy. Ayala/Alabang – Alabang Market (vice versa)

T419 Alabang – Balibago

T420 Alabang – Biñan, Laguna

T421 Alabang – Carmona

T422 Alabang – GMA

T423 Alabang – Langgam, San Pedro

T424 Pacita Complex – Sucat, Parañaque

T425 Talon – Molino Bayan

Since Metro Manila was put under general community quarantine, the LTFRB has been gradually allowing traditional PUJ units to return to the streets, despite clamor from transport groups to reopen all routes.

As of Tuesday, a total of 81,136 public utility vehicle units had been allowed by the LTFRB to return to their routes, with 27,016 traditional jeepneys, 845 modern jeepneys, 4016 public utility buses, 387 point-to-point buses, 3,263 UV Express, 20,927 taxis, 24,356 transport network vehicles services, 286 provincial buses and 40 modern UV Express.

