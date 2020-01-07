LTFRB: Angkas faces blacklist for operating outside of pilot areas

MANILA, Philippines — Angkas is facing the possibility of being blacklisted as one the transport groups offering motorcycle taxis in a government pilot run after it was found out that it has violated the rules set by the Department of Transportation’s technical working group (TWG) by operating outside of the designated pilot areas, the Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Tuesday.

“Very possible for them to be blacklisted,” TWG chairman and LTFRB Antonio Gardiola Jr. said in a press conference when asked if Angkas might lose their slots in the pilot run of motorcycle-taxis for violating several guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressed further what guidelines the firm has violated, Gardiola said Angkas was proven to be operating in Cagayan De Oro City.

“They have also been operating in General Santos City,” Gardiola added.

FEATURED STORIES

The pilot areas chosen for the extended test run of motorcycle-taxis were limited to Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

Gardiola added that officials of the LTFRB have already started apprehending riders of Angkas in Cagayan de Oro and General Santos cities.

However, the TWG chair later said they have yet to receive the report from Cagayan De Oro as to how many have already been apprehended.

LTFRB Region 10 director Aminoden Guro previously said six motorcycles in Cagayan de Oro were impounded last Dec. 23 on orders of LTFRB chair Martin Delgra III.

On Monday, a Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court issued a 72-hour temporary restraining order on the government’s decision to impose a rider cap on for each participating motorcycle-taxi that will participate in the pilot run.

The Senate is set to tackle issues surrounding motorcycle taxis, such as ownership and updates on the pilot run, in a hearing set for Jan. 14.

Edited by MUF

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ