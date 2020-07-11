LTFRB Central Office closed next week after 5 employees contract COVID-19

LTFRB CENTRAL OFFICE, PANSAMANTALANG MAGSASARA SA SUSUNOD NA LINGGO DAHIL SA BANTA NG COVID-19Pansamantalang magsasara… ADVERTISEMENT Posted by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – LTFRB on Friday, July 10, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The central office of the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board in Quezon City will be closed the whole week next week after five of its employees contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement on Saturday, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said that the temporary closure from July 13 to 17 would give way for the disinfection of the central office.

Delgra said the five employees tested positive for the coronavirus after undergoing RT-PCR testing.

“Nangyari po lahat ‘yan habang mahigpit na sinusunod ng ahensya ang mga public safety protocols tulad ng pagsusuot ng face mask, karaniwang paghuhugas ng kamay at paggamit ng alcohol at sanitizer, regular na pag-disinfect ng opisina, at social distancing,” Delgra said.

(This happened while the agency strictly abides by public safety protocols such as wearing of face mask, frequent hand washing and use of alcohol and sanitizers, regular disinfection of the office, and social distancing.)

“Dahil sa sitwasyon ngayon sa tanggapan ng LTFRB, at para sa kaligtasan ng mga empleyado, ang aming mga stakeholders, at ng publiko, napagpasya naming itigil muna ang operasyon ng LTFRB Central Office simula sa Lunes. Hindi pinapayagang pumasok sa opisina ang mga tauhan ng ahensya,” he added.

(Because of the current situation of the LTFRB, and for the safety of the employees, stakeholders and the public, we decided to temporarily stop operations of the LTFRB Central Office starting Monday. The employees will not be allowed to go to the office.)

As the agency’s central office will be closed, the LTFRB chairman advised the public to use online transactions for the following:

Request for Special Permit;

Correction of Typographical Error;

Request for Confirmation of Unit/s;

Request for Franchise Verification;

Request for Issuance or Extension Provisional Authority;

Legal Concerns/Query on Hearing Schedule, Status

Delgra added that transactions may also be made through the LTFRB’s Public Transport Online Processing System (PTOPS).

To date, the Philippines has 52,914 COVID-19 cases, with 13,230 recoveries and 1,360 deaths.

