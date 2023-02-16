LTFRB: New 100,000 TNVS slots are for motorcycles, 4-wheeled vehicles

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board have announced that 100,000 slots for both motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles will be opened for Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS).

These slots will be accessible to all interested Transport Network Companies (TNCs) and the announcement has come after a transport group claimed that the TNVS will only be offered exclusively to one TNC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the issuance of the policy guidelines on these slots, public hearings with different stakeholders and deliberations with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will be conducted.

The awarding of these slots will be given due consideration and spread out to other regions specifically in the Visayas and Mindanao, in order to benefit commuting in those areas.

FEATURED STORIES

“The LTFRB believes that the opening of franchise slots will be able to help provide the public with more job opportunities, aside from a more robust public transportation service,” the LTFRB said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

LTFRB okays additional 100,000 Grab vehicles

Grab beefs up provincial network as demand rises

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>