LTFRB to slap fines, other penalties vs operators of not roadworthy PUJs

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday warned operators of not “roadworthy” traditional jeepneys that starting Friday, July 3, they could be facing fines and other penalties should their jeepneys be caught in the streets of Metro Manila.

“Yung mga tatakbo na wala sa listahan at tatakbo pa rin, siyempre po yan ay i-pe-penalize under our existing listing of fines and penalties sa ilalim ng Joint Administrative Order (JAO) which is 5,000 for the initial offense,” LTFRB regional director for National Capital Region Lawyer Zona Russet Tamayo said in an online press briefing when asked about penalties for unauthorized jeepneys.

(Those who will be operating that are not placed on the initial list but will still operate, of course, they will be penalized under our existing fines and penalties under the Joint Administrative Circular which is P5,000 for initial offense.)

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra earlier said they will publish the list of jeepney operators that are allowed to operate on Friday. Authorized jeepneys allowed to operate on Friday are roadworthy jeepneys or passenger jeepneys that have passed the requirements of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In the same online press conference, Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said operators of jeepneys that will fail to enforce social distancing measures will risk paying a P1,000 fine.

Jeepney drivers will also risk paying fines of between P2,000 and P10,000 for reckless driving, Libiran said.

Operators of jeepneys that will violate franchise conditions will be slapped with a fine of P5,000 on the first offense, a fine of P10,000 and the impounding of the jeepney unit for 30 days on the second offense. Operators risk paying a fine of P50,000 and the cancellation of their certificate of public convenience for the third and succeeding offense.

Meanwhile, Tamayo said even roadworthy jeepneys face penalties if they are caught in the streets of Metro Manila without the required QR codes starting Monday, July 6.

“Ngayon naman po, sa Monday, dahil nirequire binigyan ng palugit na nasa QR code, kung sakali nasa listahan pero tumakbo sila pero wala silang QR code, same basis pa rin for imposition of penalty for existing JAO,” she said.

(On Monday, since we have suspended the issuance of the QR codes if they are in the approved list but they were able to operate but they don’t have the QR code, they will be penalized for the same basis for the imposition of penalties under the existing JAO.)

Delgra said they are now having problems with the LTFRB website. This he said, caused the delay in the issuance of the QR codes.

Delgra said the use of the QR codes will be required on Monday, July 4 to give time for jeepney operators to download the codes and place them on their jeepney units.

