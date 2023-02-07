LTFRB urges drivers to consolidate as agency extends franchise of traditional jeepneys 

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday reminded drivers to consolidate operations after it extended the franchise of traditional jeepneys.

Consolidation is part of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), and it requires at least 15 jeepney drivers or individual franchise holders to combine into one cooperative to have larger, coordinated fleets of PUVs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also have the Project Management Office that is focused on the PUVMP. Its objective is to assist and guide stakeholders for the requirements and processes of consolidation,” said LTFRB Technical Division chief Joel Bolano.

Bolano also assured that cooperatives who have a designated route will take priority over any new PUV operators that try to apply in that area.

FEATURED STORIES

“They are a priority on that route. Where they operate, they are the priority,” Bolano said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The LTFRB previously announced that it has extended the traditional jeepney’s franchise beyond the original deadline of the end of March nationwide and April in Metro Manila. However, it has yet to announce a date.

READ: LTFRB extends franchise of traditional jeepneys

“We will just wait for the final date up to when the extension of their authority to operate will be. This will be part of the new memorandum circular that we will issue very soon,” said Bolano.

RELATED STORIES:

LTFRB flags unauthorized operation of Russian ride-hailing apps in PH

LTFRB okays additional 100,000 Grab vehicles

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>