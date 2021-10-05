LTI has Earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

The specialization is a testimony to LTI’s capabilities on application modernization

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

Only the partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.

Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer and Head, Cloud and Data Products, LTI, said: "Enterprises need ever increasing efficiency in operations, and cloud solutions make this continuous transformation possible. Microsoft is making it easier for organizations to adopt Kubernetes by bringing the latest learnings and best practices from working with diverse customers to Kubernetes community. Our latest specialization on Kubernetes service capabilities will provide the benefits of portability, agility, and scalability to our customers while modernizing their workloads."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft, added: "The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. LTI clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure."

With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud, or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.

LTI is also a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, a recognition which provides customers an access to expert level service, a broader range of Azure services from IaaS to PaaS migrations, and many more benefits based on LTI’s strong partnership with Microsoft.

About LTI :

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Connect with LTI :

Read our News and Blogs

and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

and Like us on Facebook

Logo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg?p=medium600