LTO Bicol to reopen regional, district offices in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Bicol will reopen its regional office and Albay district offices starting Wednesday (May 20), the agency announced on Monday.

The offices in Albay will reopen since it has already transitioned from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantaine (GCQ) on Saturday (May 16).

On May 13, district offices have already opened in other Bicol provinces, where GCQ has been enforced since May 1.

Vincent Nato, LTO Bicol assistant regional director, told Inquirer that there will be no priority transactions for the opening in the Albay offices.

The offices that will open in Albay are the regional office and Legazpi District Office, both in Legazpi City; Ligao District Office in Ligao City; and Tabaco District Office in Tabaco City.

LTO has advised anyone transacting with the LTO to follow sanitary protocols—wearing of facemasks and observation of safe distancing—to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Anyone below 21 years old, above 50 years old, and pregnant is not allowed to make transactions for their safety, according to LTO.

