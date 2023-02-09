LTO lists alternative pick-up, drop-off points for commuters amid Cubao fire

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday evening provided alternative drop-off and pick-up points for commuters after a fire engulfed a bus terminal at the Araneta City, on Time Square Ave. in Cubao, Quezon City.

“Dahil sa nagaganap na sunog ngayon sa Araneta Terminal sa Cubao, Quezon City, ang mga apektadong pasahero ay inaabisuhang magpunta sa mga sumusunod na lugar kung saan sila maaaring sumakay pansamantala,” LTO said in an advisory.

(Due to the ongoing fire today at the Araneta Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, affected passengers are advised to go to the following places where they can board temporarily.)

Affected commuters are urged to go to the following temporary pick-up points:

Cubao to A. Roces – Annapolis cor. Aurora Blvd.

Cubao to Doña Carmen – 15th Avenue cor. P. Tuazon

Cubao to Marikina – 15th Avenue cor. P. Tuazon / Aurora Gateway

Cubao to Pasig – 13th Avenue cor. P. Tuazon

Cubao to Novaliches – Gateway, Aurora Blvd entrance

The fire was initially reported at 4:46 p.m. and was immediately declared at first alarm. The fire has since escalated to fourth alarm as of 5:08 p.m. and has yet to be put out, as of writing.

