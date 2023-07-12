LTO needs more enforcers to go after drunk drivers, says lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — More officers from other law enforcement agencies need to be deputized to implement the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act (Republic Act No. 10586) as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) lacks the personnel to do it.

That’s the reason Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan, along with Camarines Sur Second District Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte Jr., filed House Bill No. 7968 to amend the law — to ensure that the LTO will have enough personnel to go after drunk drivers.

“One life lost to drunk or drugged driving is one too many. The number of deaths from drunk or drugged driving-related accidents could have been minimized, if not totally prevented, had we more officers on the streets to conduct roadside operations. Especially during the holidays when cases of driving under the influence significantly increase,” Yamsuan said.

The bill, which was filed last May 9, proposed to amend this sentence in the current law: “The LTO may deputize traffic enforcement officers.” The word “may” will be replaced with “shall. to ensure that the deputization of officers would carry more weight.

It also mandates the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and local government units to annually submit a list of officers who can be deputized for the implementation of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act.

The bill states that the LTO would conduct random terminal inspections and quick random drug tests of drivers to ensure road safety.

“The reason the law was enacted was to ensure that drunk and drugged drivers do not get to harm others when they take the wheel. What we need is express action when it comes to apprehending them,” Yamsuan said.

“Our law enforcers need to have the proper equipment necessary to do their job right and quickly get these irresponsible drivers off the streets.”

The bill is still pending at the House Committee on Transportation, which will have a chance to discuss it during the second regular session of the 19th Congress, which starts on July 24.

Yamsuan said this was an urgent measure since the Department of Transportation itself revealed early this year that 12,000 Filipinos die every year due to road accidents.

The data also showed that 38 children die every day due to road crashes.

According to the MMDA, around 57,179 road crashes have been recorded in 2022, or around 156.65 cases daily.

